Analyzing Stratasys (SSYS) and Its Competitors

Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) is one of 23 public companies in the “Computer Peripherals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Stratasys to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Stratasys has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratasys’ peers have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stratasys and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys 5 9 4 0 1.94 Stratasys Competitors 49 246 423 13 2.55

Stratasys currently has a consensus price target of $24.21, indicating a potential upside of 0.35%. As a group, “Computer Peripherals” companies have a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Stratasys’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stratasys has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Stratasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Computer Peripherals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer Peripherals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stratasys and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys -8.33% 0.29% 0.24% Stratasys Competitors -43.29% -18.86% -8.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stratasys and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys $665.63 million $30.05 million -22.55 Stratasys Competitors $1.24 billion $53.00 million -47.07

Stratasys’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stratasys. Stratasys is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stratasys peers beat Stratasys on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys, Inc. is a manufacturer of three-dimensional (3D) printers and rapid prototyping (RP) systems for the office-based RP and direct digital manufacturing (DDM) markets. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a product line of 3D printers and DDM systems (and related consumable materials) that create physical models from computer-aided design (CAD) designs. It also offer rapid prototyping and production part manufacturing services through its centers located in North America, Europe and Australia. In January 2009, the Company introduced the uPrint Personal 3D Printer. In January 2009, it began offering a thermoplastic for direct digital manufacturing and rapid prototyping called ULTEM 9085.

