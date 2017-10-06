Analyzing IDT Corporation (IDT) and Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (TEO)

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) and Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IDT Corporation and Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT Corporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom 0 2 2 0 2.50

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.89%. Given Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom is more favorable than IDT Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares IDT Corporation and Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT Corporation 0.55% 14.44% 4.56% Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom 9.99% 27.60% 12.02%

Dividends

IDT Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom does not pay a dividend. IDT Corporation pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

IDT Corporation has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDT Corporation and Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT Corporation $1.47 billion 0.21 $26.51 million $0.38 35.63 Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom $3.39 billion 1.82 $916.25 million $1.93 16.49

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than IDT Corporation. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDT Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of IDT Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of IDT Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom beats IDT Corporation on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDT Corporation

IDT Corporation is a holding company with operations primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries. The Company’s segments include Telecom Platform Services, Consumer Phone Services and All Other. The Company’s Telecom Platform Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings, as well as wholesale international long distance traffic termination. The Telecom Platform Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services across four businesses: Retail Communications, Wholesale Carrier Services, Payment Services and Hosted Platform Solutions. The Company’s Consumer Phone Services segment provides consumer local and long distance services in certain states of the United States. The Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services segments comprise the Company’s IDT Telecom division. The All Other segment includes its real estate holdings and other smaller businesses.

About Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

Telecom Argentina S.A. provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company’s segments include Fixed Telecommunications Services (Fixed Services), Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services (Personal Mobile Services) and Nucleo Mobile Telecommunications Services (Nucleo Mobile Services). The Company, through its subsidiaries, also provides mobile telecommunications services and international wholesale services. The Fixed services segment consists of basic telephone services, interconnection services, data transmission and Internet services, information and communication technology services, and other telephone services. The Company, through its subsidiaries, such as Telecom Personal S.A. and Nucleo S.A., provides mobile services in Argentina and Paraguay, respectively.

