Analyzing DHX Media (DHXM) and Its Rivals

DHX Media (NASDAQ: DHXM) is one of 25 public companies in the “Entertainment Production” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare DHX Media to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DHX Media pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. DHX Media pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Entertainment Production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 29.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DHX Media and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHX Media 0 3 4 0 2.57 DHX Media Competitors 102 475 1225 24 2.64

DHX Media currently has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 128.13%. As a group, “Entertainment Production” companies have a potential upside of 13.14%. Given DHX Media’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DHX Media is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

DHX Media has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHX Media’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DHX Media and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio DHX Media $235.62 million $53.05 million 57.14 DHX Media Competitors $6.27 billion $1.49 billion 43.99

DHX Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DHX Media. DHX Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DHX Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHX Media 4.46% 5.05% 1.91% DHX Media Competitors 2.62% 10.39% 3.39%

Summary

DHX Media rivals beat DHX Media on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd is a Canada-based creator, producer, distributor, licensor and broadcaster of kids and family television and film productions. The Company develops, produces and distributes films and television programs for the domestic and international market, broadcasts films and television programs for the domestic markets, as well, the Company manages copyrights, licensing and brands for third parties. It operates through three segments being: Content Business, Copyright Promotions Licensing Group Ltd. (CPLG) and 8504601 Canada Inc. (DHX Television). The Content Business segment includes production, distribution and merchandising operations. The CPLG segment manages copyrights, licensing and brands for third parties. It has five business lines: production (including production service); library and distribution (including digital distribution) of its third party acquired titles; television broadcasting; merchandising and licensing, and new media and interactive.

