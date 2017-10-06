Analyzing Castlight Health, inc. (CSLT) and Its Competitors

Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE: CSLT) is one of 18 public companies in the “Medical Software & Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Castlight Health, inc. to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Castlight Health, inc. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health, inc. 1 4 2 0 2.14 Castlight Health, inc. Competitors 70 391 761 10 2.58

Castlight Health, inc. currently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 7.56%. As a group, “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.25%. Given Castlight Health, inc.’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Castlight Health, inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Castlight Health, inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Castlight Health, inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Castlight Health, inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health, inc. -42.54% -36.30% -24.42% Castlight Health, inc. Competitors -18.12% -11.70% -2.05%

Risk and Volatility

Castlight Health, inc. has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health, inc.’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Castlight Health, inc. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health, inc. $115.24 million -$48.77 million -9.56 Castlight Health, inc. Competitors $376.98 million $34.79 million 8.27

Castlight Health, inc.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Castlight Health, inc.. Castlight Health, inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Castlight Health, inc. competitors beat Castlight Health, inc. on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Castlight Health, inc. Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make healthcare decisions, and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. The Company operates through cloud-based products segment. Its technology offering aggregates data and applies analytics to make healthcare data transparent. Its products deliver employee engagement and enable employers to integrate benefit programs into a single platform available to employees and their families. Its health benefits platform engages external data and its substantial user base to provide a single, end-to-end solution that engages employees through personalized and relevant communications. Its offering provides employers the opportunity to communicate, measure, and get value out of their benefits and programs on a real-time basis. It offers cross-sell products, such as Castlight Action, Castlight Pharmacy, Castlight Dental, Castlight Elevate, Castlight Protect and Castlight Rewards.

