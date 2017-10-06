Analyzing Airgain (AIRG) & EMCORE Corporation (EMKR)

Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) and EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Airgain and EMCORE Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 0 4 0 3.00 EMCORE Corporation 0 1 3 0 2.75

Airgain presently has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 78.51%. EMCORE Corporation has a consensus target price of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than EMCORE Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Airgain has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE Corporation has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airgain and EMCORE Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $49.33 million 1.82 $4.45 million $0.31 30.42 EMCORE Corporation $119.32 million 1.93 $13.00 million $0.30 28.50

EMCORE Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Airgain. EMCORE Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airgain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of EMCORE Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Airgain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of EMCORE Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and EMCORE Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain 5.27% 9.22% 7.28% EMCORE Corporation 6.73% 9.25% 7.71%

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise and industrial devices. The Company’s antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways and digital televisions. It offers six product lines, including MaxBeam High Gain Embedded Antennas, Profile Embedded Antennas, Profile Contour Embedded Antennas, Ultra Embedded Antennas, OmniMax High Performance External Antennas and MaxBeam Carrier Class Antennas. The Company, through its design, integration and testing of embedded antenna technology, provides its technology to the residential wireless local area network, wireless fidelity and antenna market, and also supplies to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. The Company supplies its products in the United States, Europe, Canada and Asia.

EMCORE Corporation Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing indium phosphide (InP) optical chips, components, subsystems and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market. The Company focuses on linear fiber optic transmission technology. The Company operates through Fiber Optics segment. The Company provides optical components, and also end-to-end solutions for high-speed communications network infrastructures. The Company’s optical technologies are designed for cable television (CATV) and fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) networks, telecommunications and data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, wireless networks, and broadcast and professional audio/video systems. The Company’s fiber optics products enable information that is modulated on light signals to be transmitted, routed (switched) and received in communication systems and networks.

