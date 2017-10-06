Analysts Set Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN) Target Price at $6.38

Shares of Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zafgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Zafgen Inc. alerts:

In other Zafgen news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,443 shares in the company, valued at $72,691.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZFGN. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Zafgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zafgen by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zafgen by 1,290.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zafgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zafgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/analysts-set-zafgen-inc-zfgn-target-price-at-6-38.html.

Zafgen (ZFGN) traded up 2.39% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 45,203 shares. Zafgen has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company’s market capitalization is $94.27 million.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post ($2.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on improving the health and well-being of patients affected by obesity and complex metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, Beloranib, is a twice-weekly subcutaneous injection being developed for the treatment of multiple indications, including severe obesity in rare diseases, such as Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and hypothalamic injury-associated obesity (HIAO), including craniopharyngioma-associated obesity.

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.