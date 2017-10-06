Analysts Set Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Target Price at $61.20

Shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

WES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Western Gas Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price objective on Western Gas Partners, and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners, in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Gas Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Gas Partners, from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 2.5% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 6.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Partners, (NYSE WES) traded up 0.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,401 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.17. Western Gas Partners, has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71.

Western Gas Partners, (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Western Gas Partners, had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Gas Partners, will post $1.52 EPS for the current year.

Western Gas Partners, LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) that acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil in the United States.

