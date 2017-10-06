Analysts Set Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MACK) Price Target at $76.20

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) traded down 4.47% on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,842 shares. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $67.90. The company has a market cap of $187.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.81). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals will post $33.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen sold 7,896 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $112,360.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,173.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen sold 21,556 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $310,406.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,308 shares of company stock valued at $637,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MACK. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 44,181 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 89,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 444.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 34,983 shares during the period.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines consisting of therapeutics paired with companion diagnostics for the treatment of cancer. The Company has one marketed therapeutic oncology product and multiple targeted therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development.

