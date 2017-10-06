Analysts Set Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) Price Target at $7.13

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIGI shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. alerts:

Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ EIGI) remained flat at $8.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300,602 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. Endurance International Group Holdings has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.17 billion.

Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. Endurance International Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.84%. Endurance International Group Holdings’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group Holdings news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $51,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Orlando sold 8,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $66,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,402 shares of company stock worth $211,892. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings by 586.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Endurance International Group Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Endurance International Group Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Endurance International Group Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings by 37.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) Price Target at $7.13” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/analysts-set-endurance-international-group-holdings-inc-eigi-price-target-at-7-13.html.

Endurance International Group Holdings Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company operates through two segments: Web Presence and Email Marketing. The Company’s Web presence segment consists of Web hosting, domains and the related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.