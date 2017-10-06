Analysts Set Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Target Price at $25.11

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NASDAQ:ADSW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Advanced Disposal Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered Advanced Disposal Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Advanced Disposal Services Inc alerts:

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, insider Steven R. Carn sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $445,930.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,129.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,998 shares of company stock worth $1,372,138.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSW. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Target Price at $25.11” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/analysts-set-advanced-disposal-services-inc-adsw-target-price-at-25-11.html.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) traded down 0.77% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. 203,118 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. The company’s market capitalization is $2.16 billion. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Advanced Disposal Services (NASDAQ:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.78 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc is an integrated provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services operating primarily in secondary markets or under exclusive arrangements. The Company’s segments include South, East, Midwest and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had its presence in 16 states across the Midwest, South and East regions of the United States, as well as in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, served approximately 2.7 million residential customers and over 200,000 commercial and industrial (C&I) customers through its network of 90 collection operations, 72 transfer stations, 21 owned or operated recycling facilities and 39 owned or operated active landfills.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.