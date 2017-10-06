SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the eight analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SemGroup Corp’s rating score has declined by 19.8% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $31.86 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SemGroup Corp an industry rank of 224 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get SemGroup Corp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SemGroup Corp in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded SemGroup Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/analysts-expect-semgroup-corp-semg-to-announce-0-45-earnings-per-share.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SemGroup Corp during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SemGroup Corp during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in SemGroup Corp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SemGroup Corp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SemGroup Corp during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of SemGroup Corp (SEMG) opened at 28.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. SemGroup Corp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $43.20.

SemGroup Corp Company Profile

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SemGroup Corp (SEMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.