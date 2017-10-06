Analysts Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ExlService Holdings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.60. ExlService Holdings reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ExlService Holdings.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. ExlService Holdings had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered ExlService Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of ExlService Holdings in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other ExlService Holdings news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 14,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $791,058.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Villa Rembert De sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $50,409.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,697 shares in the company, valued at $599,138.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,224 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,126 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. ExlService Holdings has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.27.

About ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.

