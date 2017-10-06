Analysts Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) traded up 0.45% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. 63,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $544.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc is a manufacturer, remanufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, including alternators, starters, wheel hub assembly, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications.

