Analysts Anticipate Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $638.03 Million

Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) to post sales of $638.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $669.30 million. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) reported sales of $595.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) will report full-year sales of $638.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The).

Get Greenbrier Companies Inc. (The) alerts:

GBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) opened at 50.80 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) news, VP Anne Manning sold 6,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorie Tekorius sold 4,740 shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $227,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,740 shares of company stock valued at $765,870. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) during the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) during the first quarter worth $254,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $638.03 Million” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/analysts-anticipate-greenbrier-companies-inc-the-gbx-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-638-03-million.html.

About Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.