Analysts Anticipate Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Dick’s Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Dick’s Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Dick’s Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Dick’s Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 target price on Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 target price on Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 20,000 shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,630. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 209,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,311 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) traded up 0.55% on Friday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,784 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. Dick’s Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

About Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

