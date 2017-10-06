Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (APHB) Given a $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NASDAQ:APHB) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NASDAQ APHB) opened at 1.101 on Monday. Ampliphi Biosciences Corp has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company’s market cap is $9.63 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NASDAQ:APHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Ampliphi Biosciences Corp had a negative net margin of 23,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ampliphi Biosciences Corp will post ($2.87) earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ampliphi Biosciences Corp stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NASDAQ:APHB) by 139.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,490 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned about 8.36% of Ampliphi Biosciences Corp worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp Company Profile

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of phage therapeutics. The Company is engaged in identifying, characterizing and developing naturally occurring bacteriophages with its collaboration partners in bacteriophage biology, synthetic biology and manufacturing, to develop second-generation bacteriophage products.

