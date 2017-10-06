Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (BETR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE:BETR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

BETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG decreased their target price on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (BETR) traded down 4.11% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. 200,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $540.36 million, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 2.17. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE:BETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.99 million. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amplify Snack Brands, inc. will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas C. Ennis sold 50,000 shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,930,952 shares in the company, valued at $28,430,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas C. Ennis sold 25,000 shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $243,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,930,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,547,472.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $2,397,340. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Snack Brands, inc. in the second quarter valued at $119,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Snack Brands, inc.

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc is a snack food company focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers’ growing preference for better-for-you (BFY) snacks. The Company’s segments are North America and International. The North America and International segments both operate in the snack food category and whose brands and products are offered in the natural and conventional grocery, drug, convenience, food service, club, mass merchandise and other channels.

