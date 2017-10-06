Amphion Innovations Plc (AMP) Given Corporate Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Amphion Innovations Plc (LON:AMP) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Amphion Innovations Plc (LON AMP) traded up 14.29% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2.00. 111,231 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.20. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.95 million. Amphion Innovations Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 4.70.

Amphion Innovations Plc Company Profile

Amphion Innovations plc is engaged in creating, building, operating and financing life science and technology companies (the Partner Companies) in partnership with corporations, governments, universities and entrepreneurs seeking to commercialize their intellectual property (IP). The Company also maintains an active IP licensing program.

