Amphenol Corporation (APH) Stake Lifted by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol Corporation were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Amphenol Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in Amphenol Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) traded up 0.1374% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.4186. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,310 shares. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $86.44. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.0972 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Amphenol Corporation had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post $3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Amphenol Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Amphenol Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol Corporation in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Amphenol Corporation from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol Corporation in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amphenol Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,200 shares of company stock worth $33,886,886 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor- based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments, which include Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

