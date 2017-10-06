Amine Khechfe Sells 1,200 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $243,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amine Khechfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $229,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $178,860.00.

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ STMP) opened at 215.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.83. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.26 and a 52 week high of $220.25.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.36. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $116.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post $8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Stamps.com by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stamps.com by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $250.00 target price on Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $166.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The Company offers mailing and shipping products and services to its customers under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy brands. It operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment.

