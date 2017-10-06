Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FOLD. BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.
Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) opened at 15.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.63 billion. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $16.60.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.25% and a negative net margin of 1,279.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post ($1.32) EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $18,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3,672.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 777,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 52,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 99.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,128,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,039 shares during the last quarter.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of a set of treatments for patients living with devastating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product, migalastat HCl is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for Fabry disease.
