Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,402,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,636,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,490,000 after purchasing an additional 551,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 601,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 484,868 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,775,000 after purchasing an additional 392,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 497,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,625,000 after purchasing an additional 367,894 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/amgen-inc-amgn-shares-bought-by-eqis-capital-management-inc.html.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded down 0.64% during trading on Friday, hitting $185.66. 880,649 shares of the stock were exchanged. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.64 and a 1-year high of $191.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.11. Amgen also saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,350 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 239% compared to the average volume of 2,758 put options.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post $12.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.