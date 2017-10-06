Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (ANW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058,187 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 6.76% of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network worth $15,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANW. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,742,000. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 517,399 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 2,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 710,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 190,471 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE ANW) opened at 4.85 on Friday. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. will post $0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANW. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

About Aegean Marine Petroleum Network

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc is an international marine fuel logistics company. The Company markets and physically supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea and on rivers. As a physical supplier, the Company procures marine fuel from refineries, oil producers and other sources, and resells and delivers these fuels from its bunkering vessels to a range of end users.

