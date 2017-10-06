Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.42% of Littelfuse worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $15.86 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/ameriprise-financial-inc-has-15-86-million-position-in-littelfuse-inc-lfus.html.

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) opened at 200.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.95. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $200.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.18 and its 200-day moving average is $170.98.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. The business had revenue of $313.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.97 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post $7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LFUS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.