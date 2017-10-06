American Water Works (AWK) Holdings Decreased by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 701,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 520,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 257,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,405,000 after purchasing an additional 251,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works (NYSE AWK) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.01. 172,370 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.25. American Water Works has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $83.14.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.07). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post $3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.04 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $273,636.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,770,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

