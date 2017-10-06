American Railcar Industries (ARII) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Railcar Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.0924545057966 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of American Railcar Industries in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on American Railcar Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

American Railcar Industries (ARII) traded down 1.01% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,879 shares. American Railcar Industries has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.37.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. American Railcar Industries had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Railcar Industries will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. American Railcar Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

About American Railcar Industries

American Railcar Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. The Company designs and manufactures railcars and a range of components for the North American railcar and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: manufacturing, railcar leasing and railcar services.

