American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMNB. BidaskClub cut American National Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

American National Bankshares (AMNB) opened at 42.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $365.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.80. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses.

