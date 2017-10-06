American Midstream Partners, LP (AMID) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Midstream Partners, from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Midstream Partners, from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Midstream Partners, from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Midstream Partners, has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

American Midstream Partners, (NYSE AMID) opened at 14.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $777.52 million. American Midstream Partners, has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56.

American Midstream Partners, (NYSE:AMID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.39). American Midstream Partners, had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $193.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Midstream Partners, will post ($1.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMID. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Midstream Partners, during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of American Midstream Partners, during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Midstream Partners, by 41.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 241,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Midstream Partners, by 44.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Midstream Partners, during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Midstream Partners, Company Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company provides midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and specialty chemicals to numerous intermediate and end-use markets.

