Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) Insider Steven B. Ketchum Sells 63,479 Shares

Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN) insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 63,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $220,906.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ AMRN) traded up 1.15% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,349 shares. Amarin Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company’s market capitalization is $950.48 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Amarin Corporation PLC’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin Corporation PLC will post ($0.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amarin Corporation PLC by 348.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,730,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amarin Corporation PLC by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 620,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amarin Corporation PLC during the 1st quarter worth $960,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amarin Corporation PLC by 681.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 242,544 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Amarin Corporation PLC by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 342,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 197,200 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin Corporation PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin Corporation PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Amarin Corporation PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on Amarin Corporation PLC in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amarin Corporation PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Amarin Corporation PLC Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in lipid science focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. The Company operates through the development and commercialization of Vascepa segment. The Company’s lead product, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) capsule, is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

