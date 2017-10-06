Amarillo National Bank Has $282,000 Position in General Electric Company (GE)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its stake in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,254 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. PHH Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Partners LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Vetr downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.71 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE GE) traded down 1.365% on Friday, reaching $24.205. The company had a trading volume of 15,019,120 shares. General Electric Company has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $209.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.482 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric Company will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

In other news, Director James E. Rohr acquired 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $699,337.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Leonard Flannery acquired 103,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $2,657,805.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 509,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,021,030.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,264. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

