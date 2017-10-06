Amarillo Gold Corp (AGC) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth Buys 349,500 Shares

Amarillo Gold Corp (TSE:AGC) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth bought 349,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,850.00.

Rowland Wallace Uloth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Rowland Wallace Uloth bought 100,000 shares of Amarillo Gold Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00.

