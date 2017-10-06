Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ ZG) opened at 41.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The firm’s market cap is $7.69 billion.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.21 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

