Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Enersys (ENS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enersys were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enersys by 7.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Enersys by 0.9% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enersys by 77.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enersys during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enersys during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Enersys alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Enersys in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Enersys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Enersys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/amalgamated-bank-raises-holdings-in-enersys-ens.html.

Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS) opened at 68.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.70. Enersys has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Enersys had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $622.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enersys will post $4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Enersys

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.