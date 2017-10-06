Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial Corporation were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invictus RG bought a new position in UMB Financial Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial Corporation news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,307.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) opened at 74.54 on Friday. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.89.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.84 million. UMB Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post $3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. UMB Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $74.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of UMB Financial Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

UMB Financial Corporation Profile

UMB Financial Corporation is a diversified financial holding company. The Company supplies banking services, institutional investment management, asset servicing and payment solutions to its customers in the United States and around the globe. The Company’s segments include Bank, which provides a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government and correspondent bank customers through the Company’s branches, call center, Internet banking and automated teller machine network; Institutional Investment Management, which provides equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets, and Asset Servicing, which provides services to the asset management industry, supporting a range of investment products, including mutual funds, alternative investments and managed accounts.

