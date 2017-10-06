Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 58,023 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,480,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ AIMC) opened at 45.55 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 59.13%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion Corp. news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $79,150.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,104 shares of company stock worth $2,934,408. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

