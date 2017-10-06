Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Position Lifted by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,199,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,026,000 after buying an additional 324,596 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,437,000 after buying an additional 111,292 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $82,519,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 876,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,645,000 after buying an additional 94,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,175,000 after buying an additional 89,703 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective (down from $990.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,034.31.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) traded up 0.82% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $977.88. The company had a trading volume of 594,598 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $930.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $917.72. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $727.54 and a one year high of $988.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $26.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.61 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.40, for a total transaction of $3,833,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.26, for a total value of $36,451.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,790.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,694 shares of company stock valued at $39,941,804 in the last ninety days. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

