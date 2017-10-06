Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) Short Interest Up 47.5% in September

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,148 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the August 31st total of 2,758,839 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,227,443 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) opened at 93.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.52. Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Allstate Corporation (The) alerts:

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Allstate Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corporation will post $5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Allstate Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

Allstate Corporation (The) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 63% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on Allstate Corporation (The) from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Allstate Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Allstate Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS AG reduced their price target on Allstate Corporation (The) from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other news, President Matthew E. Winter sold 48,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $4,255,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $1,156,177.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,602 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate Corporation (The) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,847,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,374,397,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,213,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,141,452,000 after acquiring an additional 575,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,074,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,472,962,000 after acquiring an additional 530,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,202,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,782 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,268,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 363,084 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) Short Interest Up 47.5% in September” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/allstate-corporation-the-all-short-interest-up-47-5-in-september.html.

About Allstate Corporation (The)

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business.

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Corporation (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate Corporation (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.