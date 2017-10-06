Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of BofI Holding worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BofI Holding by 115,357.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BofI Holding by 31.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,427,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BofI Holding by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,079,000 after acquiring an additional 106,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BofI Holding by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in BofI Holding by 55.8% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 809,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,205,000 after acquiring an additional 290,127 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BOFI shares. BidaskClub lowered BofI Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BofI Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered BofI Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BofI Holding in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of BofI Holding in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) opened at 28.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.39. BofI Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

About BofI Holding

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

