Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.99 Million Position in United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of United Therapeutics Corporation worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 5.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 49.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $162,682.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $151,420.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,379.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,116. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.09.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) opened at 123.95 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.90 and a 12 month high of $169.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average is $127.05.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($4.86). The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.53 million. United Therapeutics Corporation had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post $10.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics Corporation

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

