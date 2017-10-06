Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of RenaissanceRe Holdings worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 16,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.28.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,227.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,791,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ross Curtis sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.23, for a total value of $785,619.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,610,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,644 shares of company stock worth $7,132,297. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) opened at 137.85 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.03 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.65 and a 200-day moving average of $140.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.65.

RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $555.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services to a range of customers. The Company’s products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance products principally distributed through intermediaries. Its segments include Property; Casualty and Specialty, and Other category.

