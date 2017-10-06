Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) Insider Karl Sternberg Purchases 15 Shares

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Karl Sternberg purchased 15 shares of Alliance Trust PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.68) per share, for a total transaction of £109.50 ($145.24).
Karl Sternberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 31st, Karl Sternberg purchased 2,000 shares of Alliance Trust PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.50) per share, for a total transaction of £14,320 ($18,994.56).
Alliance Trust PLC (LON ATST) opened at 739.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.36. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.61 billion. Alliance Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 559.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 739.50.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a GBX 3.29 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.46%.
Alliance Trust PLC Company Profile
Alliance Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to be a core investment for investors seeking increasing value over the long term. The Company has no fixed asset allocation benchmark and it invests in a range of asset classes throughout the world to achieve its objective.
