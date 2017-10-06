Alio Gold Inc (ALO) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Alio Gold Inc (TSE:ALO) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.42. 73,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 125,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Alio Gold in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price objective on Alio Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Alio Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Alio Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $238.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3.06.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100 % interest in the Ana Paula Property in Guerrero, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp.

