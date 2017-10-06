Alcoa Corp (AA) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Alcoa Corp were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa Corp by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa Corp by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,986,000 after acquiring an additional 958,494 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alcoa Corp by 163.5% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 4,539,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa Corp by 83.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,503,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa Corp in the second quarter valued at $83,380,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AA. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa Corp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on Alcoa Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Alcoa Corp in a report on Friday, September 29th. Gabelli cut Alcoa Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Alcoa Corp in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) opened at 48.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89. Alcoa Corp has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Alcoa Corp had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corp Profile

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

