Alcoa Corp (AA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Gabelli

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00. Gabelli’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close. Gabelli also issued estimates for Alcoa Corp’s FY2017 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AA. ING Group upgraded shares of Alcoa Corp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Alcoa Corp in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alcoa Corp from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa Corp in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Shares of Alcoa Corp (AA) opened at 48.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.89. Alcoa Corp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $49.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Alcoa Corp had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Alcoa Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Corp in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Corp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Corp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Corp by 768.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Corp in the 1st quarter worth about $775,000.

About Alcoa Corp

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

