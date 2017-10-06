Albany Molecular Research (AMRI) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

News stories about Albany Molecular Research (NASDAQ:AMRI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Albany Molecular Research earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.803237155175 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

AMRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. First Analysis cut Albany Molecular Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Albany Molecular Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Albany Molecular Research from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany Molecular Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Albany Molecular Research Company Profile

Albany Molecular Research, Inc is a contract research and manufacturing company. The Company operates through Discovery and Development Services (DDS), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Drug Product (DP) and Fine Chemicals (FC) segments. The DDS segment includes activities, such as drug lead discovery, optimization, drug development and small scale commercial manufacturing.

