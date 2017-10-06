Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alamo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of Alamo Group (ALG) opened at 107.96 on Monday. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $213.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.90 million. Analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post $4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

In related news, VP Geoff Davies sold 4,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $392,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $373,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 364 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $33,557.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,086,000 after acquiring an additional 102,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. The Company operates in Industrial, Agricultural and European segments. The Company’s products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, pothole patchers, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements and related aftermarket.

