Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Now Covered by Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Akebia Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) opened at 19.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The firm’s market cap is $351.91 million. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post ($2.57) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/akebia-therapeutics-inc-akba-now-covered-by-mizuho.html.

In other news, SVP Michel Dahan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,586 shares of company stock valued at $222,289. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based on hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. The Company’s lead product candidate, vadadustat, is indicated for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.