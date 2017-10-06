Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (AKBTY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS AKBTY) traded down 0.75% on Thursday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,009 shares. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

Akbank TAS is a Turkey-based commercial bank. It operates under the following segments: Consumer Banking; Commercial Banking, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking, and Treasury. Consumer Banking offers retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans and asset management services, among others.

