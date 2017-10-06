AHL Partners LLP Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)

AHL Partners LLP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 104.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the quarter. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,722.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,378,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,116,214,000 after buying an additional 15,480,155 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $118,342,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,544,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,839,000 after buying an additional 1,015,518 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 308.7% during the second quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,171,000 after buying an additional 734,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,600,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $790,542,000 after buying an additional 728,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/ahl-partners-llp-boosts-position-in-t-rowe-price-group-inc-trow.html.

In other news, Director Anne M. Whittemore sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $377,334.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Whittemore sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $682,981.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,333. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ TROW) opened at 91.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.97 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 32.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post $5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $73.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors across the world. The Company provides an array of Company sponsored the United States mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries and retirement plan sponsors.

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.