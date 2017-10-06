Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico-Eagle for the third quarter have remained stable of late. The company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the last six months. Agnico-Eagle maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in its assets to expand output. It is making a good progress with its key growth projects and is also expanding mine life across a number of properties. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.44.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) opened at 45.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of -0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The mining company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $549.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post $0.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 34,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 14,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The Company operates through three business units. The Northern Business consists of its operations in Canada and Finland.

